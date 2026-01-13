A dead woman finds a clean new form in A Useful Ghost exclusive clip The Thai supernatural comedy about a dead woman who haunts a vacuum cleaner to stay with her husband, A Useful Ghost hits theaters this January.

After winning the Grand Prix at Cannes Critics’ Week last year, the Thai supernatural dramedy A Useful Ghost is coming to the U.S. in time to get a jump on spring cleaning. Directed by Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke, A Useful Ghost follows Nat (Davika Hoorne), the recent victim of a deadly respiratory disease caused by dust pollution. After her death, she haunts the factory of her widower, March (Wisarut Himmarat), who begins showing symptoms of the same affliction. That doesn’t stop them from having a fully loving and sexual relationship, especially as she aims to rid his life of the bad ghosts and dust surrounding him.