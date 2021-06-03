Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson in 2005 Photo : Gareth Cattermole ( Getty Images )

We’re not entirely sure who would want this or why they would want it, but there have been rumblings in the red carpet-lined back hallways of Hollywood for years that a sequel to Wedding Crashers—director David Dobkin’s 2005 Owen Wilson/Vince Vaughn romp that everybody seemed to like back then but probably don’t have any particularly strong feelings about 16 years later—is in the works, and now it sounds like the long-awaited(?) sequel is actually happening … depending on how much stake you put into industry scuttlebutt. Said industry scuttlebutt comes from Production Weekly (via Twitter user @Jasonosia), which is a regular round-up of movies and TV shows that are in the works . In other words, it’s a weekly report on things in production, or a Production Weekly, and it isn’t really intended for people who aren’t in the industry. All of that is to say that it’s kind of dry and matter-of-fact, and it may contain information that isn’t ready for public consumption because it might not be fully confirmed or that the proverbial ink may not be totally dry yet.

Advertisement

With all of that in mind, Production Weekly says Wedding Crashers 2 is now in pre-production, with Dobkin returning to direct and original stars Wilson and Vaughn (plus Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams) all set to return. It’s supposedly also being produced specifically for HBO Max, but nothing—not a single word of this—has been confirmed by Warner Bros. or New Line or any of the people involved. Maybe we spoiled a surprise by knowing this, or maybe it will all fall apart at some point before Warner Bros. actually decides to confirm that it’s happening.

What we do know is that Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn are both in their 50s, and the first movie ended with them seemingly settling down for normal relationships with McAdams and Fisher, so them crashing a wedding so they can have sex with bridesmaids would be… gross and weird. It’s also been too soon since the last movie for it to be about one of them having a kid who gets married and them dealing with some new generation of dudes who crash that wedding, but you could wave that away by saying the movie takes place in 2030 or so (which would actually be a fun, high-concept twist). So Wedding Crashers 2 might be happening, and if it’s happening it might be on HBO Max, and if it’s on HBO Max it might take place in the future.