The Jason Statham ass-kicking universe expands in A Working Man trailer Statham's latest "retired military operative seeks vigilante justice" film premieres March 28.

No matter how bad things get in this world, it’s important to remember that another Jason Statham thriller will always be around the corner. Comfortingly consistent, hilariously implausible, Statham has carved himself a valuable niche in this industry. Some say romantic comedies are too formulaic; well, Statham is playing another retired military operative seeking vigilante justice and kicking ass in the A Working Man trailer, and you know what, it hits every time!

The latest Jasoniverse film is helmed by The Beekeeper director David Ayer, who co-wrote the script with Statham’s Expendables co-star Sylvester Stallone. According to the synopsis, “Levon Cade (Statham) left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss’s daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined.”

The A Working Man trailer includes some real fun moments, like Statham explaining his entire backstory to his good friend (Michael Peña) who presumably already knows it, or David Harbour saying he pulled a gun “right from Saddam’s palace, and I added a bluetooth scope.” The Stranger Things star gets another of the trailer’s best lines: “You killed your way into this… you’re gonna have to kill your way out of it.” In addition to Statham, Peña, and Harbour, the film stars Jason Flemyng, Merab Ninidze, Maximilian Osinski, Cokey Falkow as well as Noemi Gonzalez, Arianna Rivas, Emmett J. Scanlan, Eve Mauro.

While the Jason Statham thriller never goes out of style, the human trafficking thriller seems to be picking up steam. Recent entries into the subgenre range from the unlikely (and controversial) Christian hit Sound Of Freedom to the HBO drama Get Millie Black. A Working Man will join those ranks when it premieres on March 28.