A24 finally venturing into The Backrooms this summer
Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve will now lead the internet-adjacent horror film.Screenshot: Kane Pixels/YouTube
For a while, A24’s Backrooms movie was stuck in a liminal space of its own. Announced back in 2023, the creepypasta-inspired film lingered in development hell for years, with only a mild update last month that Chiwetel Ejiofor and Cristin Milioti might get stuck in its internet-favorite drab yellow spaces. Part of the delay may have been due to the fact that the film’s director, Kane Parsons, was a literal child when it was announced. Parsons dreamed up the latest iteration of the Backrooms phenomenon—originally posted as a grainy image on 4chan in 2019—as a YouTube series titled “The Backrooms (Found Footage)” in 2022. In it, he used a number of clever VFX tricks (we think… maybe he actually did discover an alternate dimension) to capture the monster-infested world of the urban legend.