A24 really loves a pair of brothers behind the camera, don’t they? Fresh on the heels of their latest release, the Safdie brothers produced Funny Pages, the studio has announced that a new golden duo will be stepping into the limelight: one with a name that should be entirely familiar to the company’s many devotees.

The Front Room, a new psychological horror movie, will mark the Eggers Brothers’ directorial debut. Max and Sam Eggers, that is— although it may be easy to confuse them with their older sibling, Robert, who has already collaborated on two previous horror films with the studio (The Witch and The Lighthouse). Max also worked as a co-writer on The Lighthouse. Sam co-wrote the 2018 documentary, Olympia, telling the story of actress Olympia Dukakis.

Grammy- winning singer and actress Brandy Norwood (Queens, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer) is set to star, along with Neal Huff, Kathryn Hunter, and Andrew Burnap. Huff has previously appeared in the A24 film, Waves, as well as The Sinner and Mare Of Easttown. Hunter is an Olivier Award-winning actress, whose film credits include The Tragedy Of Macbeth and Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix. Burnap is a Tony Award-winning actor who is set to appear in the upcoming live-action Snow White adaptation. With all this vocal talent on board, will this perhaps be a musical horror film? Remains to be seen, but it doesn’t seem too far out of left field for a studio that has made its name by defying established genre boundaries.

Advertisement

What we do know is that the script will be adapted from a Susan Hill short story of the same name. Per a press release, the story will follow “a young, newly pregnant couple forced to take in an ailing stepmother who has long been estranged from the family.” And if the younger Eggers are anything like their brother, we know the couple will also encounter a really weird farm animal or at least some truly terrifying birds along the way.