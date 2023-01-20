We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Since she first started playing Siobhan Roy on HBO’s Succession in 2018, Sarah Snook has proven she knows her way around father-daughter carnage. But in Run Rabbit Run, a new nightmare from director Daina Reid that premiered last night at Sundance, she takes on a different kind of familial horror: motherhood.

Yesterday, per Variety, Netflix snagged rights in the U.S. and multiple other international territories to Run Rabbit Run; the streamer is reportedly eyeing a 2023 release for the project, shot on location in Australia. Included in Sundance as part of the festival’s Midnight slate, Run Rabbit Run joined highly-anticipated films like Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, sister heist romp Polite Society, and the Day One premiere of another motherhood-based horror film, birth/rebirth.

In the film, Snook plays a fertility doctor with “a firm understanding of the cycle of life.” But when her daughter begins to take on increasingly strange behaviors, she’s forced to challenge that understanding— and confront a skeleton in her closet. Snook— who also produced the project— stars alongside Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman, and Greta Scacchi.

Celebrating the pickup, Snook posted to Instagram on Friday morning lauding her cast and crewmates for their success.

“Bravo bravo to all involved,” Snook shares in the Instagram story. “So proud of this film.”



With the new deal, Netflix has rights to the film in all territories save Benelux, Portugal, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Nordics, and Taiwan. The film joins a number of other Australian projects Netflix has pushed forward recently, including crime drama The Stranger, Jessica Watson biopic True Spirit, a limited series based on Trent Dalton’s Australian novel “Boy Swallows Universe,” and series Heartbreak High.