Shattering our long-held hopes that we might someday get to log on to Netflix and watch El Camin-Dos: Another Breaking Bad Story , Aaron Paul has now said that he’s almost certainly issued his last formal “Bitch!’ as Albuquerque meth entrepreneur Jesse Pinkman.

Paul gave the reveal to THR, which was doing a post-mortem with him on both his recent appearances in the final season of Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, as well as his concurrent run on the fourth season of HBO’s Westworld. Regarding BB and BCS, Paul was effusively positive about Vince Gilligan, the cast and crew, Albuquerque, his shiny new statue, etc. But also: “ I love Pinkman. He will always have a special place inside of me, but I can confidently say that [Better Call Saul] was the last time we’re going to see Pinkman. So it was a nice farewell.”

Obviously, this isn’t the world’s biggest shock, in so far as Jesse’s story has been pretty definitively told at this point. (Although we might have said something similar about Saul Goodman a few years back.) There’s a solid beginning, middle, and end to his time in the meth trade/being kept in a hole by bikers to make meth trade. (Although are we really sure that there’ll never be an animated spin-off about Lil’ Jessie where he has wild adventures that are all named after classic movies for some reason? They did it for Slippin’ Jimmy, after all— a show we had to re-convince ourselves actually existed this week.)

Better Call Saul Presents Slippin’ Jimmy Limited Series Teaser | Rotten Tomatoes TV

Elsewhere in the profile, Paul talks about that last scene with Rhea Seehorn—he had a massive migraine for it, apparently—and his character’s fate on Westworld. (An a lso the fun or “fun” of being on a show like Westworld where you pretty much never know what’s going on, including whether the character you’re playing has died, and if that even matters.)