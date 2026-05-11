Fallout, having learned nothing from Westworld season 3, adds Aaron Paul for season 3

Once again proving humanity’s inability to heed the warnings of our keenest science-fiction visionaries, a tech company has announced that, at long last, they have created the Aaron Paul In The Third Season Of A Dystopian Television Series from the classic sci-fi story Don’t Put Aaron Paul In The Third Season Of A Dystopian Television Series. The news comes from Prime Video, which laughed in the face of God when it revealed today that Aaron Paul will join the cast of Fallout’s upcoming third season. (Deadline also reports that Annabel O’Hagan and Dave Register have been promoted to series regulars, but that doesn’t really fit the contours of this silly little bit.)

Those who aren’t biomechanical “hosts” subject to the memory-wiping practices of the Delos corporation may remember that the Emmy-winning actor previously starred in the final two seasons of HBO’s Westworld. Now, it’s foolish to imply that Paul’s addition to the show about how it’s a bad idea to build an amusement park full of robots you can fuck and kill (among other high-minded concepts) led to its premature conclusion and eventual banishment from HBO Max. But the evidence is undeniable: Westworld was canceled following the introduction of Paul’s Caleb Nichols, a military veteran and part-time criminal who winds up entangled in the Westworld hosts’ revolt against humanity.

Paul’s entry into the retrofuturistic wasteland of Bethesda’s popular post-apocalyptic RPGs reunites him with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the showrunners of Westworld and executive producers of Fallout. It also suggests that Nolan and Joy may themselves be hosts living their lives in an ever-resetting preprogrammed loop, having now hired Paul at the exact same point in the story in two separate sci-fi epics.

The premiere date for Fallout’s third season remains TBD.