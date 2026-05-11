Fallout, having learned nothing from Westworld season 3, adds Aaron Paul for season 3
At last, someone has created the Aaron Paul In The Third Season Of A Dystopian Television Series from the classic sci-fi story Don’t Put Aaron Paul In The Third Season Of A Dystopian Television Series.Photo: John Johnson/HBO
Once again proving humanity’s inability to heed the warnings of our keenest science-fiction visionaries, a tech company has announced that, at long last, they have created the Aaron Paul In The Third Season Of A Dystopian Television Series from the classic sci-fi story Don’t Put Aaron Paul In The Third Season Of A Dystopian Television Series. The news comes from Prime Video, which laughed in the face of God when it revealed today that Aaron Paul will join the cast of Fallout’s upcoming third season. (Deadline also reports that Annabel O’Hagan and Dave Register have been promoted to series regulars, but that doesn’t really fit the contours of this silly little bit.)
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