Disney’s upfronts were picketed by striking members of the Writers Guild of America, but the company has nevertheless announced the ABC slate for the upcoming 2023-2024 television season. Of course, beloved sitcoms like Abbott Elementary are already behind schedule as writing for the third season was supposed to begin earlier this month. Given the current state of affairs in the entertainment industry, it’s therefore not a surprise that the fall schedule is virtually all unscripted/reality programming.



Among the unscripted shows being renewed includes network standbys America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Shark Tank (via The Hollywood Reporter). ABC will also debut The Golden Bachelor, an aged-up version of the show. Of course, u nscripted shows fall outside of the WGA’s purview; as such, the networks leaned heavily on this kind of programming during the previous strike and are clearly looking to do so again.

T here’s some optimism reflected in the scripted area, even if it’s not coming until at least the winter . Abbott scored an early renewal, while freshman comedy Not Dead Yet starring Gina Rodriquez was also renewed. However, only reruns of Abbott will be airing in the fall, while Not Dead Yet isn’t on the schedule at all. Also returning—eventually — are The Conners, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie, Station 19 and Will Trent, in addition to ABC’s surprise acquisition of 911. (This writer is still smarting over the network’s decision to cancel The Company You Keep, but some good things aren’t meant to last.)

According to THR, ABC gave the greenlight to High Potential, a crime drama pilot starring Kaitlin Olson. Three drama and two comedy pilots are still in contention, while existing series Home Economics and The Rookie: Feds are on the bubble. As the strike goes on, though, networks may not be inclined to take chances on scripted entertainment, at least for the imminent fall season.

See ABC’s full fall schedule below:

Monday

8 p.m.: Dancing With the Stars

10 p.m.: The Golden Bachelor

Tuesday

8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!

9 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise

Wednesday

8 p.m.: Judge Steve Harvey

9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary repeats

10 p.m.: What Would You Do?

Thursday

8 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

9 p.m.: Press Your Luck

10 p.m.: The $100,000 Pyramid

Friday

8 p.m.: Shark Tank

9 p.m.: 20/20

Saturday

7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT: Saturday Night College Football

Sunday

7 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos

8 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney