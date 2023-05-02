The Writers Guild Of America is now on strike after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (a.k.a. the AMPTP, a coalition consisting of Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros. Discover, NBC Universal, Paramount, Sony, all of which are unbelievably massive companies with plenty of money), and while writers fighting for proper treatment and pay and protections against being replaced by AI should matter to you as someone reading The A.V. Club—meaning that you probably care about movies and television to at least some extent, like these stars do—perhaps the real tangible impact of this strike is that it is going to inevitably complicate any movies and scripted TV shows that are currently in production. It turns out that these projects can’t really happen without writers, and yet people think it makes sense to grossly underpay and overwork writers!

This will be a constantly changing situation that will only change more as time goes on, so rather than just waiting in front of your TV to see if your favorite show never comes back because the writers are striking, we’ve compiled an ongoing list of shows facing delays because of the writers strike.