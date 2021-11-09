For those who somehow haven’t heard already, this November 16 marks the 20th anniversary of the cinematic release of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone, which transformed J.K. Rowling’s print vision of the young wizard’s life into a sort of quasi-reality.



For many people, Sorcerer’s Stone marked their entry point into the Potterverse, which eventually consisted of seven HP volumes from Rowling. Seven more movies would follow. (And we’re not counting the Fantastic Beasts franchise).

In response to fans’ voracious appetites surrounding The Sorcerer’s Stone’s anniversary, various brands have delivered everything from Lego sets to Broadway shows, from TV series to magic wands, and beyond. Here’s a selective sampling of Potter experiences, games, and merchandise.