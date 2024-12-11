Exclusive: Funko Pop! unveils Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Pretty In Pink collections If you need a last minute gift for the '80s film fans in your life, here's a fun option.

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. You may also miss the chance to get your hands on an ’80s-inspired Funko Pop! collectible from the company’s newly announced I Love The ’80s series, including cute little versions of characters from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Pretty In Pink to add to your shelf. Missing out would not be bitchin’.

The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off collection includes little versions of Ferris, Cameron (with his trusty landline), and Sloane, while Pretty In Pink includes Andie Walsh and Duckie Dale. The figures are currently available to pre-order on funko.com, so if you need to squeeze in some last minute gift shopping for all the ’80s movie lovers in your life, today’s the day! (If you’re really stuck, you can also check out The A.V. Club‘s guide to the best pop culture gifts of 2024. There’s an extra-special one on there for that one guy who can’t stop quoting Tim Robinson bits, if that’s a specific need you’re shopping for.)

You can check out the Ferris Bueller and Pretty In Pink character designs below: