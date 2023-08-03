Actually, Cardi B won’t face charges for throwing a mic at a fan

The “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” defense still works.

Last week, Cardi B was caught on camera playing recent viral trend of throwing stuff at people . After getting a cup of unknown liquid and ice tossed on her during a performance, Cardi B hurled her microphone back at the fan, and for a brief moment, it seemed as though Cardi B might be in some real trouble for that. She was listed as a suspect for battery for a time, but per TMZ, the charges have dropped, and she has been cleared.

“This afternoon, we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. that as a result of their investigation, there will be no charges against Cardi,” the mic-throwing rapper’s lawyers told TMZ. “On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

Advertisement

While rude, dangerous, and a sign that post-lockdown America is now populated by people who have no clue how to act in public, the throwing things at musicians challenge has caused problems for performers across the country. In June, singer Bebe Rexha needed stitches after a fan threw a phone at her during a concert. But also, think of all the followers one could obtain by concussing a famous musician. However, some clout chasers have gone even further. In one particularly macabre incident, a fan threw a bag of her mother’s ashes at Pink. Nothing says, “I’m coming up, so you better get the party started,” quite like getting pelted with the dusty remains of a loved one.

Of course, much like the brand-new, never-been-seen-before trend of annoying people looking at their phones during movies, many imagine the “throwing things” challenge as a new one. It’s not. People have been throwing things at Guns N’ Roses for years. For instance, at a 2010 concert in Ireland, GN’R left the stage after being hit with water bottles. It was sso controversialthat several politicians called on the band to refund concertgoers. Unlike Cardi B, though, Axl Rose recently announced his retirement from 30 years of throwing microphones at fans after, somehow, a fan was smacked in the head and injured. That’s fascinating. Apparently, people get hurt if something is thrown at them.

