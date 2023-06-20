From rumored $6 tickets to alleged mid-proposal vomit, there’s a lot to joke about when it comes to pop singer Bebe Rexha’s current North American tour. But things went a little too far during the artist’s Sunday night show in Manhattan when Rexha was injured by a concertgoer who threw their phone at her head.



While the singer performed onstage at New York City venue the Rooftop at Pier 17, an audience member whipped a cellphone at her face, striking Rexha in the forehead and leaving her with a wound that needed multiple stitches. In a video that made the rounds on Twitter, Rexha turns and falls to her knees after being hit before she is rushed offstage by her team.

The offending audience member has since been identified in a criminal complaint obtained by Rolling Stone as 27-year-0ld New Jersey resident Nicholas Malvagna. According to the complaint, Malvagna stated of his intentions: “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.” Malvagna has since been charged with two counts of assault, one count of harassment, one count of aggravated harassment and one count of attempted assault, per Rolling Stone.

On Monday, Rexha shared a selfie on Instagram wherein she’s giving a thumbs up while flashing her literal badge of courage: a bruised and bandaged cut just above her eyebrow. She also shared footage of the injury to her TikTok, accompanied by the sound of her humming her track “I’m Good (Blue).” Props to Rexha for continuing to hold her head high throughout a series of dates she, pre-phone incident, referred to as “the best fucking tour of my life.”