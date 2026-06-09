FX's Adults will continue redefining maturity this August

They’re back, and they’re still not grown. FX’s twentysomething hangout comedy, Adults, returns for its second season this summer, and they’re bringing a collection of guest stars to keep them on track. Susie Essman, Raven-Symoné, Gaten Matarazzo, Jake Shane, Isaac Powell, Ben Marshall, Zosia Mamet, and more arrive to give these immature Zoomers reason to act somewhat more maturely.

The series follows five housemates caught in the liminal space between graduation and, well, whatever is supposed to come after that. (Death? We guess. That’s sort of the next thing people do, right?) Season two throws even more obstacles at the cast, like finding out the 20-year-old who inherited one of their fake IDs is way cooler than they’ll ever be, and how one learned to stop worrying and love their office job. Presumably, they also have to do some laundry and food shopping, too, as they watch the beauty of youth deteriorate before their very eyes. That’s adulting for you.

We were pretty impressed by the first season of the show. Our own Saloni Gajjar gave the show a “B+” and wrote, “Adults, at its core, aims to reflect the dilemmas and joys of modern-day youth, which means this celebration of friendship is a little inherently cringeworthy. And yet, the underlying humor and heart pop up as the show presses on, making it one of the more promising irreverent sitcoms on TV right now.”

Adults will return for season two on August 27.