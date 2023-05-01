Aerosmith announces massive North American farewell tour

It’s the end of the road for Aerosmith—literally. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have announced a farewell tour, “The Peace Out Tour,” set to kick off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 2, and wrap up on January 26 in Montreal, Quebec.
The tour—which spans 40 dates across North America—will feature the Black Crowes as an opening act. In classically high-drama, high-octane fashion, the group announced the tour with a teaser video reflecting mass unrest across the world—and cameos from Ringo Starr, Eminem, Kelly Clarkson, and more—after news breaks that Aerosmith will finally, well, peace out.
“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!” the band shared in a joint statement via Instagram. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”
5G WiFi Projector
Full HD
This home outdoor projector supports a 50-250" projection size, allowing you to enjoy the joy of a large screen whether indoors or outdoors.
Comprised of singer Steven Tyler, bassist Tom Hamilton, drummer Joey Kramer, and guitarists Joe Perry and Ray Tabano, Aerosmith was first formed back in 1970. Tabano departed the group early in their career, and was replaced by Brad Whitford ahead of Aerosmith’s debut album in 1973. Since then, the band has gone on to release 15 studio albums, the most recent of which came out over a decade ago in 2012.
As with Aerosmith’s 2022 Las Vegas residency, Kramer will not perform with the band on the farewell tour. In a separate statement, Aerosmith shares: “While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”
Aerosmith’s last hurrah comes at a decidedly turbulent time for Tyler, who was sued in December 2022 by Julia Misley, who alleged she and Tyler had an intimate relationship that began in 1973 when she was sixteen years old. (For what it’s worth, Tyler corroborates Misley’s age, if not her identity, in his 2004 memoir Does The Noise In My Head Bother You?. In the book, Tyler describes taking a teen girl on tour and engaging with sexual activity with her, writing: “I was so in love I almost took a teen bride.”) Misley accused Tyler of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress; she also alleges that Tyler pressured her to have an abortion when she was 17. Tyler has denied the allegations, asserting that their relationship was consensual and he was Misley’s legal guardian at the time, affording him immunity.
For a full list of Aerosmith’s farewell dates, see below.
Aerosmith “The Peace Out Tour” Dates:
09-02 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
09-06 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
09-09 Elmont, NY - UBS Arena
09-12 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
09-15 Chicago, IL - United Center
09-18 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
09-21 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09-24 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
09-27 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
10-11 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
10-14 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
10-17 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
10-20 Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
10-23 Austin, TX - Moody Center
10-26 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
10-29 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11-01 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
11-04 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
11-07 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
11-10 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
11-13 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
11-16 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
11-19 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
11-22 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
11-25 Portland, OR - Moda Center
11-28 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
12-01 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
12-04 San Jose, CA - SAP Center
12-07 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
12-10 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
12-28 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
12-31 Boston, MA - TD Garden
01-04 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena
01-07 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
01-10 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
01-13 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
01-16 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
01-19 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
01-23 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
01-26 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre