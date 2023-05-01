Aerosmith announces massive North American farewell tour

It’s the end of the road for Aerosmith— literally. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have announced a farewell tour, “The Peace Out Tour,” set to kick off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 2, and wrap up on January 26 in Montreal, Quebec.

The tour—which spans 40 dates across North America—will feature the Black Crowes as an opening act. In classically high-drama, high-octane fashion, the group announced the tour with a teaser video reflecting mass unrest across the world—and cameos from Ringo Starr, Eminem, Kelly Clarkson, and more—after news breaks that Aerosmith will finally, well, peace out.

Aerosmith says, Peace Out

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!” the band shared in a joint statement via Instagram. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Comprised of singer Steven Tyler, bassist Tom Hamilton, drummer Joey Kramer, and guitarists Joe Perry and Ray Tabano, Aerosmith was first formed back in 1970. Tabano departed the group early in their career, and was replaced by Brad Whitford ahead of Aerosmith’s debut album in 1973. Since then, the band has gone on to release 15 studio albums, the most recent of which came out over a decade ago in 201 2.

As with Aerosmith’s 2022 Las Vegas residency, Kramer will not perform with the band on the farewell tour. In a separate statement, Aerosmith shares: “While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Aerosmith’s last hurrah comes at a decidedly turbulent time for Tyler, who was sued in December 2022 by Julia Misley, who alleged she and Tyler had an intimate relationship that began in 1973 when she was sixteen years old. (For what it’s worth, Tyler corroborates Misley’s age, if not her identity, in his 2004 memoir Does The Noise In My Head Bother You?. I n the book, Tyler describes taking a teen girl on tour and engaging with sexual activity with her, writing: “I was so in love I almost took a teen bride.”) Misley accused Tyler of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress; she also alleges that Tyler pressured her to have an abortion when she was 17. Tyler has denied the allegations, asserting that their relationship was consensual and he was Misley’s legal guardian at the time, affording him immunity.

For a full list of Aerosmith’s farewell dates, see below.

Aerosmith “The Peace Out Tour” Dates:

09-02 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

09-06 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

09-09 Elmont, NY - UBS Arena

09-12 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

09-15 Chicago, IL - United Center

09-18 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

09-21 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09-24 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

09-27 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

10-11 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

10-14 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

10-17 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

10-20 Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

10-23 Austin, TX - Moody Center

10-26 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

10-29 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11-01 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena

11-04 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

11-07 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

11-10 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

11-13 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

11-16 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

11-19 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

11-22 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

11-25 Portland, OR - Moda Center

11-28 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

12-01 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

12-04 San Jose, CA - SAP Center

12-07 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

12-10 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

12-28 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

12-31 Boston, MA - TD Garden

01-04 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena

01-07 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

01-10 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

01-13 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

01-16 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

01-19 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

01-23 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

01-26 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre