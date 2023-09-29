Dream on, Aerosmith fans: band postpones all remaining 2023 tour dates

While Aerosmith clearly doesn’t want to miss a thing from their recently paused farewell tour, it’s pretty hard to argue with doctors’ orders that Steven Tyler should rest his bleeding vocal cords. Yes, bleeding. It sounds like that high note on “Dream On” has really taken its toll over the years.



The band initially rescheduled a handful of dates on the “Peace Out” tour after Tyler suffered the injury at a show earlier this month. Now, per a new Instagram post, the band has canceled all remaining dates in 2023.

“To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care,” the band shared. “He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

Tyler also left a note of his own, hopefully typed, rather than dictated , to whoever made the post’s graphic : “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can! - Love, Steven.” All canceled dates will be rescheduled for sometime in 2024.

This announcement comes just day s after “Born In The U.S.A.” rocker Bruce Springsteen was also forced to postpone future tour dates while undergoing treatment for peptic ulcer disease. Seems like The Rolling Stones (and Lady Gaga, Sydney Sweeney, et. al.) are really holding the rock and roll lifestyle on their backs right now with new album Hackney Diamonds—although one could argue that there’s perhaps nothing more punk than rocking until your throat bleeds. Anyway, stay safe out there Mick, Keith, and Ronnie!