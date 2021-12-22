When it comes to Donald Glover’s beloved, yet elusive, television experiment , Atlanta, it’s hard to tell whether we’ll ever get more. While t here was a two-year gap between seasons one and two, it’s been three since 2018’s Atlanta Robbin’ Season. Thankfully, we’ll all be taking a European vacation to visit Atlanta very soon.

Today, FX announced that Atlanta will return for its 10-episode third season on March 24, 2022. But this season won’t be taking place in Georgia. For this third outing, Paper Boi and company are going to Europe. Here’s the synopsis:

Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred / ‘Paper Boi’” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

‌Season two was a massive success for FX, earning 14 Emmy nominations—the most of any comedy series. Here at The A.V. Club, contributor Joshua Alston thought the season came to a successful end. Alston wrote:

Of the many compliments that can be hurled at Atlanta, the highest has to do with the show’s tendency to dramatically shapeshift from week-to-week. It’s a horror anthology. It’s an indie comedy. It’s a commentary on contemporary black life. It’s a high-art after-school special about the grave consequences of fashion shaming. Atlanta is—and I beg you to read this in your best grindhouse trailer voice—more action! More rappers! More subtext! More of everything! It is, at once, the television show that is easiest to describe and the most impossible to explain.

Seeing as it frequently defies expectation, the last thing we expected from Atlanta was a season not set in Atlanta. It serves us right for reading too deeply into the title.

