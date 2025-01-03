Andrew Garfield is getting really, really angry in Luca Guadagnino's next film Garfield also went on record claiming that he came up with the idea for rage room... or at least he had it first.

We already know that Andrew Garfield has tremendous range. He portrays grief in a profound way in his latest film, We Live In Time, and gave us one of the best non-film romantic comedies of the year during his Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg. He’s played men grappling with their religion, men who sing and dance, and a Spider-Man to boot. But one thing we haven’t seen him do for a long time is play angry.

It sounds like that will change upon the release of Luca Guadagnino’s forthcoming film, After The Hunt. “There’s scenes of tremendous rage in it that I got to inhabit, and the release involved is profound,” Garfield told GQ of the project. The film stars Julia Roberts as a college professor who finds herself at a crossroads after a student levels an accusation against one of her colleagues, and a dark secret of her own threatens to come to light. Ayo Edebiri is also set to star.

In his personal life, Garfield is also trying to “reclaim anger,” he told the outlet. “Anger is just a boundary setter… It straightens the spine. It gives you energy. I think rage has a bad rap, and rightly so. But anger, I think, even Jesus was allowed to get angry.” He’s taken this mission so far that he even came up with a bold new idea for a room where you can break stuff and let it all out—a rage room, if you will. Unfortunately for his business prospects, that’s already a pretty widespread thing, but Garfield “had the idea before it came out,” he insists.

As for his actual career, Garfield says he knows what he wants to do next “less and less.” (By the way, he hasn’t signed on for Spider-Man 4 or to play Jesus in that upcoming Scorsese movie, despite rumors.) “I can keep doing the same thing, but it doesn’t feel right any more,” he continued. “I’m getting back to the pure joy of the work rather than having it tied to career in any way.” If he puts even half the joy into these new rage scenes that he did into delivering that “Sorry, my Prada’s at the cleaner’s” line back in The Social Network, we’re in for an absolute treat.