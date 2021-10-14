Aidy Bryant’s existing relationship with Universal Television is about to reach the next level. After signing an overall deal with the company, she will now focus on creating projects for the same studio that produces Saturday Night Live, NBCUniversal.

In addition to her whopping 10 seasons on SNL, Bryant is known for co-creating, writing, directing, and starring in the scripted comedy series Shrill on Hulu. This year, she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Annie Easton in the series based on Lindy West’s m emoir. She’s previously received three Emmy noms for SNL.

“Aidy has been a beloved member of our NBCUniversal family for many years. Audiences have not only been entertained by her for nine seasons on SNL but also delighted in her writing and performing across all sorts of TV and film projects,” says Jim Donnelly, executive vice president of comedy development at UTV.

“Aidy is a colorful storyteller and brilliant producer who brings a fresh take to everything she does, and UTV is happy to welcome Aidy and her creative lens to this exciting partnership,” Donnelly continues.

Bryant’s other TV credits include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Portlandia, Broad City, and Documentary Now!, as well as the animated kids series Danger & Eggs. She’s also had featured roles in films such as The Big Sick and I Feel Pretty.



She joins other current SNL cast members in the pursuit of projects outside of the comedy sketch series, which producer Lorne Michaels has historically discourse . Over the last few years though , longtime cast members have stepped outside of the world of SNL to create their own shows, such as Kenan Thompson’s own NBC sitcom Kenan. At least Bryant will keep things close to home.