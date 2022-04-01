Upon every new season of Netflix’ Bridgerton, one can expect two things: a bit of excellent TV debauchery, and orchestral versions of modern songs playing through scenes of balls, garden rendezvous, and other moments that require violins. It’s hard to forget the steamy honeymoon montage set to a string version of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” from season one, yet season two stepped up to crown the Diamond of their new batch of song covers—Alanis Morissette’s perfectly seething banger “You Oughta Know.”

The Ton has been gifted with a new video of Morissette performing the instrumental version, featuring Duomo and Kroma on strings. Arranged by composer group Duomo and LA-based composer Tomàs Peire-Serrate, Morissette sits among a garden of hanging flowers resembling the Bridgerton’s own seen in the series. Although an already vengeful song, the addition of the strings soaring during Morissette’s powerful punch of a chorus elevates the alt-rock song to a level of angst captured by the season’s lovers, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

The song is one of many great instrumental covers in this new season of Bridgerton. Another alt-rock tune creeps into the fold, with Nirvana’s “Stay Away” orchestrating the Viscount Anthony Bridgerton’s frustration as he searches for the perfect wife among the ladies of the Ton. Sweden’s own pop icon Robyn is featured with her 2010 ballad “Dancing On My Own,” covered by Vitamin String Quartet and played during Anthony and Kate’s first dance as they try to keep their brimming romantic feelings undercover.

Beyond gifting us amazing new versions of her own music, Morissette has had a busy year that included her HBO documentary Jagged—which covered her rise in the ‘90s as a musician— premiering, and news of an upcoming sitcom loosely based off her life set to be made by ABC. We’ll be patiently waiting in the wings for that string version of “Ironic,” though.