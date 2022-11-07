The annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony happened in Los Angeles this weekend, featuring a bunch of star-studded performances celebrating the various inductees (this year they include Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, and—most relevant for this story—Carly Simon), but one planned performance didn’t end up happening. Alanis Morissette was supposed to come out with Oliva Rodrigo to sing “You’re So Vain” in honor of Carly Simon, and while Morissette was there for rehearsals on Friday, she left early and wasn’t there for the show on Saturday (which, by the way, won’t air on HBO until later this month).

Variety says there are various rumors going around, with “multiple sources” saying that Morissette “struggled with the song,” which led to some kind of dispute. But Morissette herself has since shared a statement on Instagram about what happened, and while she doesn’t come right out and say what she experienced, she suggests that she felt disrespected by the show’s production team and that the team was part of what she feels is “an overarching anti-woman sentiment” in the music industry.

Still, she notes in her post that she’s had “countless experiences with production teams with all genders” throughout her career and that she’s simply at a point in her life where she no longer feels the need “to spend time in an environment that reduces women.” She added that there is “nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission” and she will “continue to show up in those environments with bells on.”

So, basically, something happened that she felt was disrespectful, either to her or to women in general, and she decided that she’s Alanis Morissette and she doesn’t have to deal with that if she doesn’t want to. You can see a screenshot of her Instagram post below.