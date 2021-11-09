Alanis Morissette is no stranger to TV. Before penning songs that helped angsty youths feel seen, she spent her tween years on kids sketch comedy show You Can’t Do That On Television. She’s also had small roles on other TV shows and movies, including Weeds and Dogma. But now, Morissette gets a sitcom based on her life.



Advertisement

Deadline reports that the ABC series, titled Relatable, will be a “single-camera comedy that follows a 40-something woman, married with three kids, who spent her young adult life as an international rock star, famous for her self-penned anthems of female rage and teen angst. Now this ‘voice of her generation,’ although deeply bonded with her family, can’t quite get the next generation living in her house to listen to her.”

The publication notes that while Morissette’s life will “loosely inform” the show, the stories and characters are fictional. So, it’ll be about a woman whose life story mirrors Morissette’s, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll hear her belt out “You Oughta Know” onscreen.

The series is made by The Goldbergs supervising producer Elizabeth Beckwith and Marlon co-creator Christopher Moynihan; Morissette will be one of the show’s executive producers and contribute original music for it, too.

There’s no word yet on who will play the character based on Morissette, but Soleil Moon Frye is a dead-ringer for the musician, and now that the Punky Brewster reboot was canceled, her schedule is likely freed up. It could get fun to make it meta and have some of Morissette’s famous exes like Dave Coulier and Ryan Reynolds pop in, too.

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

And speaking of Morissette-related TV, the musician recurrently plays herself in Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin’s new animated series, The Great North. On the show, the fictionalized version of Morissette is middle child Judy’s imaginary friend, who gives motherly advice to the tween.