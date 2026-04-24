Great Job, Internet!: Alex Jones appears to think Tim And Eric Awesome Show is a documentary The former owner of InfoWars is learning just who this Tim Heidecker is, and, as always, he wants his very discerning audience to know the truth.

As we recently reported, Alex Jones knows shockingly little about The Onion, the satirical newspaper that is set to gain control of his conspiracy theory hub, InfoWars, via bankruptcy court. In a recent interview, CEO Ben Collins claimed that Jones didn’t know what the nearly 40-year-old publication was until he handed the keys over to the new owner. Perhaps more surprising—or less, given your thoughts on Jones as a deep thinker—the former InfoWars owner doesn’t appear to know who InfoWars‘ new creative director, generation-defining alt-comedian Tim Heidecker, is either. Well, in one of those “baby sees a mirror for the first time” situations, per the first in a series of tweets about the comedian, he now knows Heidecker as the producer of “Pro-Pedophile / Child Torture & Murder Shows For Adult Swim In Conjunction With Will Ferrell Who Took Part In Satanic Rituals With Spirit Cooking High Priestess Marina Abramović!” Along with the apt descriptions, he unleashed a supercut of moments from Tim And Eric Awesome Show, Great Job on his unsuspecting audience, many of whom, we assume, have seen the “Italian Massage” sketch before. Though, based on the comments (which includes this gem: “I don’t think there is an adjective in the English language to describe the level of depravity and spiritual sickness required to even laugh at this, no less be involed [sic] with this”), maybe they haven’t.

He followed this bombshell with another super clip, which he introduced by saying, “Guess what we discovered about ‘The Onion-oids,’ yeah, mhmm, just like I thought. They look like it, they’re it. Guess what they’re publicly into. Take a little wild guess.” What did they discover? Well, it was so offensive and “SICK” that InfoWars “Compiled a Super Clip of Even More of Their Most Depraved Publicly-Released Material” for InfoWars‘ audience. He also dug up clips of Heidecker on The Majority Report podcast in which Heidecker admits that he likes “wearing [Jones’] skin,” like Leatherface, a turn of phrase that surely won’t alarm the rational mind and Zen-like focus of an Alex Jones.

But before you ask, he is now at least aware of the trial of the Electric Sun Desert Music Festival, which left 20 attendees dead due to poisonous vape juice, created by Dr. San. Before he could defame any of the fictional families from “the deaths in the desert,” Jones added a screenshot of Heidecker’s “actual mugshot” from the trial of the Electric Sun, which Collins shared on Bluesky with the caption, “I’m crying, this is so funny, he has absolutely no idea.”