Alicia Silverstone Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images )

The queen bee of all queen bees is returning to high school comedy once again. Alicia Silverstone, most famous for her role as Cher in Clueless, joins the cast of the film Senior Year, starring Rebel Wilson.

Advertisement

Paramount Players’ Senior Year follows a cheerleader, played by Wilson, who wakes up after a 20-year coma and decides to return to high school to try to regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.



Other cast members include Justin Hartley (This Is Us), Angourie Rice (Mare Of Easttown), Sam Richardson (Veep), Zoë Chao (Love Life), Mary Holland (Happiest Season), and Chris Parnell. Alex Hardcastle, who’s directed episodes of series such as Parks And Recreation, New Girl, and Grace & Frankie, will direct the film, with Todd Garner, Tim Bourne, Wilson, and Chris Bender on as producers.

While more details about the film are still under wraps, Silverstone’s character will not be a high schooler–as if–but it’s not out of the question that she may play a former queen bee, tapping into Cher again after all of these years. Ooooooh, maybe we’ll even get a little Clueless reference.

It’s been 26 years since Silverstone played Beverly Hills highschooler Cher in the hit rom-com Clueless. Based off of Jane Austen’s Emma, the movie still reigns as the queen of 90s teen film, continuing to inspire today. Silverstone also played Batgirl in the 1997 camp classic Batman & Robin. She most recently starred in the film Sister of the Groom and the Netflix reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club. She is also set to voice Queen Marlena in Netflix and Kevin Smith’s animated He-Man- series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Senior Year will be Rebel Wilson’s first film or television appearance since her 2019 role as Jennyanydots in the absolutely cursed Cats.

Senior Year is set for release in March 2022.