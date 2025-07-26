Alison Brie doesn't know when the Community movie is coming, wants "full sex" when it does

There’s a sort of rotating curse hanging over the heads of the cast of Community—once the crown jewel of the Yahoo! Screen television library—that sets in basically any time any of them has to do press for anything, ever. To wit: The total certainty that someone is going to ask them about “the movie,” and they will be forced to come up with a fun and clever way to say they have no goddamn idea when it’s ever going to get made.

This past week the aforementioned whammy landed on Alison Brie, who’s in the midst of promoting her new horror film Together. The call kind of came from inside the house, too, in so far as the question was delivered by her spouse and co-star Dave Franco (albeit with questions provided to him by Entertainment Tonight). Asked “What is the update on the Community movie?” Brie gave out the standard company line: “There’s no update. I would say it’s paused, due to a number of factors. The entire cast is still enthusiastically on board to do the movie.” But as to a follow-up about what she’d like to see her character, Annie, do in the film that didn’t happen in the show, Brie put her full horny ‘shipper heart on deck.

“Something I would love to see for Annie is full sex with Jeff Winger,” Brie deadpanned, successfully extracting a laugh from her husband at the phrase “full sex.” “I think an X-Rated Community movie.” And while it’s clear she’s at least, y’know, partially joking, Brie’s follow-up call for the show to “consummate that will they/won’t they” does have an air of the genuine to it—because if the show does get that fabled film (the script for which is still, as far as we know, in flux), it does feel like the very last opportunity for series creator Dan Harmon and his team to pull the trigger in the most definitive way possible. And, hey, Franco’s on board! He gave the idea a “You know what? I’m down,” in the spousal interview, earning a chipper “Thanks, honey!” in response.

