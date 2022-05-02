Netflix is pulling out all the stops for its reboot of Iron Chef. The streamer has announced it will be bringing in new co-host Kristen Kish and bringing back original Iron Chef America series host Alton Brown. Not to mention, Mark Dacascos, a.k.a. The Chairman, w ho’s looking very shiny alongside Brown in a new teaser clip.

The new series, Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend, will offer a twist on the previous iterations of the competition show. The official logline for the Netflix series reads:

The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they’ll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever Iron Legend.

There’s been no word on who these new Iron Chefs will be or what rigorous path they had to carve to receive the title, but it will be interesting to see how they stack up against Iron Chefs of the past (This writer will always be partial to Iron Chef Morimoto or Symon).



Brown served as the original Iron Chef America host for 13 season, sharing the spotlight with on the floor reporters Kevin Brauch and Jet Tila. Kish is know for winning the tenth season of Top Chef, as well as co-hosting the series 36 Hours and Fast Foodies.

Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend will officially debut on Netflix on June 15. The streamer is also set to produce two more Iron Chef series, including Iron Chef Mexico and Iron Chef Brazil.