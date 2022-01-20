Allez cuisine! Netflix is officially bringing back the iconic cooking competition series Iron Chef with the eight episode series Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend.

Hopefully some familiar faces appear, and it’s not yet known who will be the host or The Chairman, but the new series will feature five new resident Iron Chefs, who will face off against Challenger Chefs, per Deadline. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever “Iron Legend.”

The show originated in Japan and has since seen adaptations around the world. Iron Chef USA debuted in 2001 with William Shatner as host, featuring Jean-Francois Meteigner, Alessandro Stratta, Roy Yamaguchi, and Todd English. However, the series was cancelled after a measly two episodes.

In 2004, Food Network debuted Iron Chef America, which ran for 12 seasons from 2004 to 2014. Hosted by Alton Brown, challengers faced off against cooking titans Bobby Flay, Mario Batali, Cat Cora, Marc Forgione, Jose Garces, Alex Guarnaschelli, Stephanie Izard, Wolfgang Puck, Michael Symon, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Masaharu Morimoto.



The fast- paced cooking competition included on the floor reporter Kevin Brauch, who followed the chefs’ every move as they make five unique dishes based on one special ingredient. The Chairman was played by actor Mark Dacascos, who was introduced as the nephew of the original Japanese chairman Takeshi Kaga.

Daniel Calin will serve as Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend’s showrunner. His previous work includes MasterChef, Top Chef and Nailed It!, and most recently executive produced the cooking competition The American Barbecue Showdown. Eytan Keller, who started working on Food Network’s Iron Chef America as exec producer in 2004 before assuming directorial responsibilities, will return as director and executive producer of Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend.