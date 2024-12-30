The Always Sunny gang are up to their usual tricks in Abbott Elementary crossover promo The gang flirts, breaks stuff, and talks (literal) trash with the Abbott crew.

If you thought there was a sliver of a chance the Paddy’s Pub gang would clean up their act for their volunteer trip to Abbott Elementary School, you can put that question to rest: the sky is still blue, it’s always sunny in Philadelphia, and Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Dee, and Frank are as gross and inappropriate as ever. That’s great news for us, but pretty terrible news for Abbott’s intrepid band of educators and administrators, who have to put up with them for an entire day. (If their counterparts don’t break the school first, that is.)

ABC just released the first promo (via People) for their highly-anticipated Abbott Elementary/It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia crossover episode. Despite Janine’s best efforts, the day goes south pretty much immediately. “Welcome to Abbott Elementary, the best elementary school in the universe,” she greets the visitors, to which Dee responds, “Is that what this is?” Let the chaos commence.

From there, the gang goes on to talk literal trash (Frank), flirt (Mac (definitely) and Dee (most likely)), break the gym’s scoreboard (Dennis), and generally not help even a little bit. Things “don’t go as planned,” according to the episode’s official logline, which, yeah. They might not go as planned, but they do go as expected.

The Abbott crew probably won’t fall all the way to their new R-rated friends’ (or frenemies) level, but both Quinta Brunson and Danny Devito have previously teased that the former cast will get “a little wild.” (“But they’re handling us pretty well,” Devito told People.) Brunson also said that her “mom’s not going to be allowed to watch” the episode.

For everyone but Brunson’s mom, the episode, titled “Volunteers,” premieres Wednesday, January 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.