Amadeus is coming stateside via Starz
After premiering in the U.K., a new limited series based on the 1979 play will arrive in the United States later this year.Image: Starz
Some feuds span decades and exist even long after both parties have died. Such seems to be the case of Mozart and Salieri, at least as far as the dramatic retelling of their lives is concerned. The dynamic was the basis for Peter Shaffer’s 1979 play Amadeus and the subsequent Academy Award-winning movie starring Tom Hulce and F. Murray Abraham. The beef has permuted yet again, this time into a limited series starring The White Lotus‘ Will Sharpe and Wandavision‘s Paul Bettany as Mozart and Salieri, respectively.