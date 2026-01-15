Amadeus is coming stateside via Starz

Some feuds span decades and exist even long after both parties have died. Such seems to be the case of Mozart and Salieri, at least as far as the dramatic retelling of their lives is concerned. The dynamic was the basis for Peter Shaffer’s 1979 play Amadeus and the subsequent Academy Award-winning movie starring Tom Hulce and F. Murray Abraham. The beef has permuted yet again, this time into a limited series starring The White Lotus‘ Will Sharpe and Wandavision‘s Paul Bettany as Mozart and Salieri, respectively.

Amadeus the series already premiered in the United Kingdom, but Starz announced today that it has picked it up for distribution in the United States. Starz plans to release the five-part limited series later in 2026. Gabrielle Creevy also stars in the series as Mozart’s wife Constanze Weber. Starz also shared a short teaser of the series, which you can check out below.

“Amadeus is a perfect fit for our original series lineup — a bold, character-driven reimagining of one of history’s most intoxicating rivalries,” says STARZ Networks President Alison Hoffman in a statement. “With Will Sharpe, Paul Bettany and Gabrielle Creevy leading an extraordinary ensemble, the series captures the passion, envy, and genius at the heart of Mozart’s world. Audiences continue to be drawn to STARZ because of the power of our premium period dramas, and Amadeus delivers that in spectacular form.”