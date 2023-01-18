Amanda Bynes is reuniting with the All That cast this March

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Amanda Bynes is back.

Much like Britney Spears, Amanda Bynes is fresh off conservatorship and looking to enjoy her freedom . First stop: 90’s CON. The former child star best from All That, The Amanda Show, and She’s The Man is reuniting on stage with her All That cast mates, including Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli, and Kel Mitchell. While she probably won’t be doing any “Ask Ashley” segments, Bynes will participate in a panel discussion that marks her first major public appearance since her conservatorship ended, reports Variety.

“I’m really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at 90’s Con!” Bynes said.

“What better way to return than with the All That gang… including Amanda Bynes who will be joining Danny, Lori Beth, and me this year,” Kel Mitchell said. “I can’t wait to see all the 90’s fashion the fans are bringing this year! 90’s Con is a whole vibe! Let’s go!”

Advertisement

Now, let’s not get all excited for a proper All That reunion, complete with some “Vital Information” and another gander at Pizza Face. According to a press release, this is strictly a panel and meet-and-greet situation . Fans can grab “autographs, selfies, and professional photo opportunities” and pose on “a replica of the iconic orange couch with the cast members.”

Bynes has been under conservatorship since 2014, following an incident in which Bynes allegedly set her parents’ driveway on fire. She was later hospitalized. However, after several years of rehab and sobriety, her family supported the termination of her conservatorship. Bynes’ last screen role was in 2010’s Easy A.



G/O Media may get a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device. Reserve at Samsung Advertisement

All That nostalgia is at a fever pitch following the Keenan & Kel reunion at last year’s Emmys and on Saturday Night Live. Nickelodeon revived the sketch series in 2019, bringing back original cast members Mitchell, Thompson, and Josh Server. The 35-episode 11th season returned for an entire year but has yet to be renewed for another run.



90’s CON comes to Hartford, Connecticut, from March 17–19.