2021 certainly seemed belong to the expansion (or rebirth) of the small-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe, which debuted five new series (of varying quality and interest) on Disney Plus. Amazon Prime Video offered an antidote to those more earnest heroics with the tonal quicksilver of Invincible, an animated series based on the comic by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. But Invincible was following in the wake of The Boys, Eric Kripke’s pitch-black dramedy with its own acidic satire of superheroes, which concluded its second season in October 2020 with a slew of cranial explosions and piquant questions.

We’re about to get some answers (and probably a lot more busted-up heads) this summer, as Prime Video’s just announced that season three of The Boys will premiere on June 3. Here’s the date announcement video, which spotlights Antony Starr as an increasingly unhinged Homelander (really, is there any other kind?).

The third season will premiere with three episodes, then release one new episode a week. (Yes, this means you’ll have to have either the patience for weekly appointment viewing, or the patience to wait until, oh, August, to stream the entire third season at once. But surely, the last two years have helped us all reacclimate to non-binge viewing?) There will be five new superheroes, including Countess Crimson (The Walking Dead’s Laurie Holden), and of course, we’ll meet Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy. And a heads-up for comics readers: There’s an entire episode (directed by Jessica Chou) dedicated to the “Herogasm,” a very different kind of superhero convention (“come-vention?”).

Season two ended with Stormfront (Aya Cash) horribly injured— but not, according to Kripke, dead—and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Maeve (Dominique McElligott) back in T he Seven fold, to Homeland’s delight and dismay. In an effort to get away from the superhero fray, Hughie (Jack Quaid) went to work for Congresswoman Victoria Neumann (Claudia Domit)—we’ll see how well that works out for him when The Boys returns in June.