Reacher, the Amazon action-adventure series based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels, will return for another season. However, unlike Tom Cruise’s other action franchise (the one that wasn’t as successful as Mission: Impossible), this Reacher features someone more fitting in the lead role : Alan Ritchson . This makes sense, considering the character, as Child wrote him, is the size of Dwayne Johnson, not Tom Cruise.

More importantly, people are watching the show. Per Deadline, Reacher ranks among Amazon’s top five most-watched shows ever in the U.S. and around the globe over a 24-hour period. Amazon also says that it’s one of the streamer’s highest-rated original series ever . Not bad for a hitchhiking blues enthusiast who just wants to drift from town to town, solving mysteries and punching dudes in the face. Anyway, that’s why it’s getting a second season and definitely not because Amazon was afraid of making a certain Jack Reacher angry.

In his first outing, Big Jack, as we’ll be calling him from now on, finds himself in the middle of an investigation in Margrave, Georgia. Being an aimless wanderer with 24-inch pythons, the cops pin the town’s first homicide in 20 years on Big Jack, who must use his gigantic hands to clear his name.

We at The A.V. Club mostly liked the new Reacher—at least more than Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. Reviewing the series, Scott Von Doviak called the first season “a solid adaptation, perfectly suited to bingeing on a snow day or stormy winter’s night. It’s as if it was designed to fill the role previously played by Bosch on the Prime Video roster: enjoyable comfort viewing based on a long-running book series, plenty of action, nothing too taxing on the ol’ brain cells.”

Thankfully, the brain cells of Reacher fans are getting another season off. Enjoy the break, brain cells, you’ve earned it .

