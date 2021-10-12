More than a decade after The Walking Dead premiered on AMC, nobody could’ve expected that the show would’ve evolved into a full-on franchise and that the franchise would be regularly expanding. The main show is still going, original spin-off Fear The Walking Dead is still going, new spin-off The Walking Dead: The World Beyond just started its second season, and now AMC has announced a third spin-off that… actually sounds like it might be one of the best ideas so far.

The new show is called Tales Of The Walking Dead, and it’s the sort of thing that you’d think AMC would’ve done a long time ago. As suggested by the title, it will be an anthology show where each episode focuses on different people living in the Walking Dead zombie apocalypse.



A press release from the network even promises “both new and established characters,” meaning this could be an easy way to break back some fan-favorites who already died or are off on their own adventures and can’t crossover with the other shows.

Tales Of The Walking Dead will have franchise veteran Channing Powell on board as showrunner, with current Walking Dead boss Scott M. Gimple “working closely” on the new show as well.



The first six episodes will go into production next year and will premiere next summer. That’s about all we know at this point, but Dan McDermott, AMC’s president of original programming, compared this project to both The Twilight Zone and Black Mirror in a statement, so he’s setting the bar pretty high both in terms of quality and in terms of thoughtful explorations of the whole zombie genre.

We’ll see how well-justified his confidence was next year when the show premieres. Until then, there’s plenty of Walking Dead already to satisfy any monstrous cravings for brains you may have.