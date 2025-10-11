AMC unleashes new looks at Anne Rice's Talamasca and The Vampire Lestat

AMC’s Anne Rice-based Immortal Universe is kicking along pretty steadily at the moment, despite some slightly tepid reactions to its second installment, Mayfair Witches. But the network clearly knows what its audience wants from this Interview With A Vamp-iverse, even if it’s mostly just Eric Bogosian being sarcastically angry at people: That, at least, is our takeaway from a new look at upcoming series Talamasca: The Secret Order that the network unleashed at New York Comic-Con on Friday night.

In the clip, Bogosian’s Daniel Molloy faces off with new protagonist Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) about why Molloy mentioned Anatole’s mother’s name in his best-selling “Whoops, I talked to some vampires and now I am one” book. Chatting with cagey subjects is apparently a lot easier when you can read their minds, but the big challenge of the scene is how many times guest star Bogosian can say “Talamasca” without it sounding silly. (He eventually goes full “Dodgson! We’ve got Dodgson here!” with it.)



At that same panel, AMC also showed off an extended first look at the third season of Interview With The Vampire, which has adopted a different name to reflect its moving forward through the original source material: The Vampire Lestat. In the clip, we see AMC also give its people what they want, in this case in the form of star Sam Reid partying hard, pissing blood, and all-around living the life of an undead sex and rock god. (Albeit one who’s still pretty pissy with his old lover Louis in what looks to be some kind of modern-day legal proceedings.) (Oh, and more Bogosian: Always more Bogosian.) The network also rolled out some new casting info for the show’s new season, including announcing that the key role of Akasha—you may have heard of her, she’s Queen Of The Damned?!—has gone to The Woman King co-star Sheila Atim.

Talamasca: The Secret Order debuts on October 26; The Vampire Lestat doesn’t have a release date yet, but is expected to start some time in 2026.