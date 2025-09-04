Talamasca: The Secret Order trailer features a tantalizing Anne Rice crossover

The upcoming third season of Interview With The Vampire (sorry, The Vampire Lestat) deals with the aftermath of the publication of Daniel Molloy’s (Eric Bogosian) book—and so does Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order. “Why would they put my mother’s name in your book?” Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) demands in the new AMC series trailer, confronting Daniel. “Ask them. They’re using you, kid,” the writer replies. This appears to be just one of many mysteries to unravel in Talamasca, which premieres October 26.

Talamasca: The Secret Order is AMC’s third series in Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe, following the critically acclaimed Interview With The Vampire and Mayfair Witches. According to a press release, “The six-episode first season focuses on a secretive society called the Talamasca, comprised of the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe.” Denton stars as Talamasca newbie Guy: when he “learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.”

Downton Abbey‘s Elizabeth McGovern stars as Helen, the Talamasca agent who recruits Guy into the fold. William Fichtner plays the menacing and seemingly villainous Jasper, who lures Guy into his “kill room.” (“Relax, we’re going to the basement,” he teases in the trailer.) The series also features Maisie Richardson-Sellers as another Talamasca agent, Céline Buckens as a member of a witch coven, and Jason Schwartzman as “Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse.”

Now that Schwartzman’s part of the Immortal Universe, could we see him palling around with rockstar Lestat? Surely it’s possible, as Talamasca: The Secret Order features IWTV crossovers in the form of Bogosian as well as Justin Kirk, reprising his role as Talamasca agent Raglan James. Apparently, these crossovers have the potential to reverberate throughout the Immortal Universe, as co-showrunner John Lee Hancock teased to Entertainment Weekly: “The chaos from what Raglan achieves [in this episode] could translate, if they so choose, into other shows.”