AMC decides to recreate Quibi, release The Audacity pilot in three-minute clips on TikTok
Billy Magnussen and Jonathan Glatzer's techbro drama is getting the same treatment normally afforded to decade-old pirated movies on the social media platform.Billy Magnussen in The Audacity, Screenshot: YouTube
The PR team working on AMC’s upcoming tech world drama The Audacity has not been shy about throwing ideas at the wall to see what sticks. The series—which stars Billy Magnussen as a tech CEO who believes he’s going to shape the future, which always works out great for everybody—has been trying a lot of different promotional strategies that lean into its semi-satirical vibes, including advertising directly in the office buildings of big tech companies. (Whose executives, famously, have a great sense of humor about themselves.) We find ourselves most fascinated by the show’s plan to release its pilot on TikTok, though, because apparently—per Variety— the whole episode is going to be cut up into three-minute chunks, allowing viewers who possess a paradoxical blend of short attention spans and high overall patience to stream it in its entirety for free.