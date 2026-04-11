AMC decides to recreate Quibi, release The Audacity pilot in three-minute clips on TikTok

The PR team working on AMC’s upcoming tech world drama The Audacity has not been shy about throwing ideas at the wall to see what sticks. The series—which stars Billy Magnussen as a tech CEO who believes he’s going to shape the future, which always works out great for everybody—has been trying a lot of different promotional strategies that lean into its semi-satirical vibes, including advertising directly in the office buildings of big tech companies. (Whose executives, famously, have a great sense of humor about themselves.) We find ourselves most fascinated by the show’s plan to release its pilot on TikTok, though, because apparently—per Variety— the whole episode is going to be cut up into three-minute chunks, allowing viewers who possess a paradoxical blend of short attention spans and high overall patience to stream it in its entirety for free.

And if that sounds familiar, great news: You either watch a lot of movies and TV shows like this anyway, or you’re one of a quickly fading number of people who remember Quibi, the short-lived streaming platform entirely built around cutting longer shows into shorter chunks of vertical video. Admittedly, The Audacity‘s 21 three-minute clips are quicker bites than what the long-defunct streaming platform trafficked in, but we still feel a warmth in our heart at the idea that Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s dreams live on (in a place besides the depths of Roku’s content libraries). Marketing executives for AMC noted that the hope is that chopping and screwing the Jonathan Glatzer series “Will help us bring in a younger audience.” The undercurrent—emphasized by the fact that the show has already been greenlit for a second season before the Reels have even had a chance to roll—is that AMC would really, really like this one to be a hit.

Amazingly, this is not the Audacity launch strategy that feels least likely to succeed; the series will also simulcast on Samsung TV Plus, a streaming offering we dare you to answer, off the top of your head, whether you have access to right now. (It’ll also stream in a more normal way on AMC+, and debut on the actual AMC network on April 12.)