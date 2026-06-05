Paramount+ surprise-drops full season of Among Us animated series
Created by Infinity Train's Owen Dennis and starring Randall Park, Dan Stevens, and Yvette Nicole Brown, the series abruptly dropped on the streamer today.Among Us, Screenshot: YouTube
Arriving just a scant five or six years after the game’s “everybody’s locked in their house” heyday, Paramount+ shadow-dropped a brand new animated series based on popular mobile murder mystery game Among Us today. Announced as part of Summer Game Fest, the show debuted not just its trailer, but the news that the whole ten-episode season was now streaming on the service, which is either a fun way to goose excitement timed to a big gaming event, or the sort of thing streamers do when they don’t know entirely what to do with a fully commissioned and finished TV show that’s just sort of sitting in their laps.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.