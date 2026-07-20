Odysseus triumphs at the box office Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey opened to $264 million globally and earned his biggest domestic opening since The Dark Knight Rises.

One of the most popular stories in the world, adapted by a very famous director fresh off Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director, featuring a cast of beloved Hollywood stars, shot in a premium format for which many screenings sold out a year in advance, opened at number one at the box office. Needless to say, it’s not especially shocking that Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey pulled off a victory at the box office—it was all but as assured as Odysseus’ victory over his various obstacles. Still, The Odyssey outperformed expectations. It grossed $124.5 million in the United States and added $139.6 million elsewhere, bringing its global tally north of $264 million. It’s Nolan’s biggest opening since 2012’s The Dark Knight, per Variety. Making the haul more impressive is that The Odyssey is an R-rated movie, meaning that a portion of the potential audience is automatically dismissed due to age restrictions. The next highest-grossing movie wasn’t even close; Moana pulled in just $19 million domestically this weekend.