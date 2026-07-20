Odysseus triumphs at the box office

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey opened to $264 million globally and earned his biggest domestic opening since The Dark Knight Rises.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 20, 2026 | 11:39am
Film News Weekend Box Office
Odysseus triumphs at the box office

One of the most popular stories in the world, adapted by a very famous director fresh off Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director, featuring a cast of beloved Hollywood stars, shot in a premium format for which many screenings sold out a year in advance, opened at number one at the box office. Needless to say, it’s not especially shocking that Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey pulled off a victory at the box office—it was all but as assured as Odysseus’ victory over his various obstacles. Still, The Odyssey outperformed expectations. It grossed $124.5 million in the United States and added $139.6 million elsewhere, bringing its global tally north of $264 million. It’s Nolan’s biggest opening since 2012’s The Dark Knight, per Variety. Making the haul more impressive is that The Odyssey is an R-rated movie, meaning that a portion of the potential audience is automatically dismissed due to age restrictions. The next highest-grossing movie wasn’t even close; Moana pulled in just $19 million domestically this weekend.

Otherwise, the top ten of the week is looking pretty familiar. No other new releases managed to land among the weekend’s highest grossers—not a surprise, either, as all other major releases steered clear of Odysseus’ fleet. Of the previously released films, Toy Story 5 had the smallest drop-off from last week, with a gross decreasing about 22%, while also bowing out of 175 cinemas. Obsession, meanwhile, proved to still bring in a good amount of cash, even as it came to streaming on Friday. Kane Parson’s film added $2.5 million to its domestic total, helping to bring its entire haul to $442.7 million globally. Take a look at the whole top 10 below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo

    1. 1. The Odyssey
    2. 2. Moana
    3. 3. Monsters & Minions
    4. 4. Toy Story 5
    5. 5. Evil Dead Burn
    6. 6. The Invite
    7. 7. Young Washington
    8. 8. Obsession
    9. 9. Supergirl
    10. 10. Disclosure Day

 
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