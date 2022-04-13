It’s been nearly 15 years since Amy Winehouse took the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival, showcasing her talents in what’s considered one of her landmark sets. Now, recordings of the 2007 Glastonbury set are being released on vinyl for the very first time.

“Amy Winehouse was a Glastonbury-goer through and through,” Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis says. “She either came and played or, when she wasn’t working, came and camped. She played in the blistering heat and the heavy rain, and there were so many magical moments to her performances.”

The set mostly pulls from her second album, Back To Black, featuring hits such as “Rehab,” “You Know I’m Know Good,” and “He Can Only Hold Her.” However, some Frank bops are brought onto the roster, including the humorous “Cherry” and “Fuck Me Pumps.”

Additionally, the double LP will also include her performance of B-sides like “Addicted” and “Cupid,” and is capped off with her version of “Valerie.” This performance marked her second time gracing a Glastonbury stage. In 2007, she would go on to play another set that evening on the Jazz World Stage, and returned to the festival the next year.

In addition to the pressed black double vinyl version, there will also be a limited edition crystal clear edition available. Amy Winehouse’s Live At Glastonbury 2007 will hit shelves on June 3.

Here’s the full track list for Live At Glastonbury 2007:

Side A

Addicted Just Friends Tears Dry On Their Own He Can Only Hold Her

Side B

Cherry Back To Black Wake Up Alone Love Is A Losing Game

Side C

Fuck Me Pumps Cupid Hey Little Rich Girl Monkey Man

Side D

You Know I’m Know Good Rehab Me & Mr Jones Valerie