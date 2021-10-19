Andrew Callaghan’s post-All Gas No Brakes project, Channel 5, has consistently continued his quest to highlight the strangest, darkest, most absurd corners of our country— meaning his latest episode is unsurprisingly appropriate for the Halloween season. Recently, Callaghan and his crew stopped by an anti-vaxxer “Unity March” in Los Angeles near Hollywood and Vine, and wouldn’t you know it? It was an absolute horror show.

It’s hard to pick which moment is the most Lynchian and off-putting during the whole bit, but contenders include a man describing the satanic “creepy-crawlers” and pieces of metal floating in COVID-19 vaccines, a run-in with Callaghan’s bizarro right-wing journalist antisemite doppelgänger, and a cameo by Welven Da Great, aka the “Deez Nuts” guy. Yes. You read that correctly.

We weren’t kidding about the David Lynch influences on this one. Watch, if you so dare.

Sprinkled amidst those scenes is the usual hodgepodge of casual death threats against various politicians, MAGA cultist ramblings, and white people affecting offensive patois for no clear or discernible reason.



And as entertaining as that can be, the laughs only extend so far upon remembering that these people unfortunately wield an inordinate amount of actual societal power out there. Rightwing Capitol Hill politicians put a (sometimes) polished veneer on their unhinged ideas, but at the end of the day it’s those elected officials who rely on their froth-mouthed constituents.

God only knows where Callaghan and the Channel 5 team will travel to next, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed that i t’s somewhere a bit lighter than QAnon hangouts or anti-vaxx echo chambers... i f not for his sanity, then for what remains of ours. Hell, maybe he can go check out how those Bigfoot hunters are faring these days?

