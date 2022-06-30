Weekend and Lean On Pete director Andrew Haigh has put together the ensemble for his next feature, Strangers. Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Claire Foy, and Rocketman’s Jamie Bell are all set to star in the feature loosely based on the award-winning novel by Taichi Yamada.



Per Variety, the ghost story Strangers follows “screenwriter Adam (Scott) who, one night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry (Mescal) that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where he discovers that his long-dead parents (Foy and Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died over 30 years ago.”

Haigh is set to direct the film, and wrote the screenplay based on Yamada’s book. Producers on Strangers include Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey. Ben Knight and Diarmuid McKeown are executive producing alongside Ollie Madden, Daniel Battsek, and Farhana Bhula.

In addition to Weekend and Lean On Pete, Haigh’s known for his work on the film 45 Years, as well as the BBC mini-series The North Water, starring Jack O’Connell and Colin Farrell.

Scott, Mescal, and Foy all made their names in leading roles in popular series that became hallmarks for each respective streaming service. Scott is most known for his role as the irresistible “Hot Priest” in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag for Amazon. Mescal made his breakthrough in Hulu’s Sally Rooney adaptation of Normal People, and has since starred in the films The Lost Daughter, Aftersun, and Carmen. And Foy spent two seasons playing Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s The Crown, and will soon star in Sarah Polley’s Women Talking alongside Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, and Frances McDormand.