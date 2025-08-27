Andy Samberg breaks silence on death of his nemesis Frisbee, Seth Meyers' dog

"I didn't kill Frisbee, much as that would've delighted me," Samberg said of Seth Meyers' late dog.

By Mary Kate Carr  |  August 27, 2025 | 11:16am
Andy Samberg breaks silence on death of his nemesis Frisbee, Seth Meyers' dog

The world’s been waiting with bated breath for Andy Samberg to comment on the death of Frisbee, Seth Meyers’ dog. Samberg and Frisbee were one of Hollywood’s preeminent feuds; the comedian spoke about it frequently as a guest on Meyers’ show (and on other people’s shows). Samberg took issue with the dog’s “general appearance and vibe and essence and, like, feel,” he explained in his first statement on the matter for Entertainment Tonight. However, he confirmed, “I didn’t kill Frisbee, much as that would’ve delighted me.” 

As it happens, Frisbee died just a day after Samberg’s birthday, the kind of divine coincidence we haven’t seen in a great American feud since friends-to-rivals John Adams and Thomas Jefferson died on the same day. The timing “didn’t help things,” Samberg said on The Lonely Island And Seth Meyers Podcast. “Look, I’ve grappled with how to handle this a lot. There was a stretch of time where I was like, ‘You know what, this is like a hot item right now. This might be Chris Rock refusing to talk about the slap till he gets paid for it.’ You know what I mean?”

“As sad as it was, equally funny that there were multiple major news organizations that wrote articles about it that talked about how she was Andy’s arch nemesis,” Meyers admitted on the pod. “My kids kept coming over saying, ‘What is that?’ I’m like, ‘It’s another article about how your dog died.'”

Samberg joked that it was “a dream come true across the board” that Frisbee would “[break] the net” and that he’d “have the privilege of being so inextricably linked to Frisbee’s demise.” In fact, her death “became something that everyone I know started calling and texting me about because it became a national news story.” Knowing how deep the feud ran, Meyers actually reached out to tell his old Saturday Night Live comrade about Frisbee’s death before announcing the news publicly. Both agreed that Samberg had an appropriate response. Samberg shared, “We were texting this whole thing [and] there was definitely a little discussion between us about how it was sad but also undeniably very funny that he had to have the conversation with me.”

“It made me laugh and smile that her legacy was that my friend hated her for 14 years,” Meyers said. “It was also nice to be like, ‘Oh, my God, Andy and I have been friends for so long.'” You can listen to their full conversation below.

 
