Andy Samberg breaks silence on death of his nemesis Frisbee, Seth Meyers' dog "I didn't kill Frisbee, much as that would've delighted me," Samberg said of Seth Meyers' late dog.

The world’s been waiting with bated breath for Andy Samberg to comment on the death of Frisbee, Seth Meyers’ dog. Samberg and Frisbee were one of Hollywood’s preeminent feuds; the comedian spoke about it frequently as a guest on Meyers’ show (and on other people’s shows). Samberg took issue with the dog’s “general appearance and vibe and essence and, like, feel,” he explained in his first statement on the matter for Entertainment Tonight. However, he confirmed, “I didn’t kill Frisbee, much as that would’ve delighted me.”

As it happens, Frisbee died just a day after Samberg’s birthday, the kind of divine coincidence we haven’t seen in a great American feud since friends-to-rivals John Adams and Thomas Jefferson died on the same day. The timing “didn’t help things,” Samberg said on The Lonely Island And Seth Meyers Podcast. “Look, I’ve grappled with how to handle this a lot. There was a stretch of time where I was like, ‘You know what, this is like a hot item right now. This might be Chris Rock refusing to talk about the slap till he gets paid for it.’ You know what I mean?”