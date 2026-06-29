We cordially invite you to enjoy the piss-soaked trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 3

The age of Angry Birds launching themselves at pigs are over. The age of them catching piss in glasses has begun. Arriving nearly a decade after The Angry Birds Movie 2—and at a time where it’s safe to wonder whether people still play these games (they do)—the trilogy-capping, long-prophesied The Angry Birds Movie 3 follows other big-budget blockbuster entertainments by focusing on babies. However, unlike other pop-culture infants, whether it be Baby Yoda, Mini Kong, or Baby Mario, Angry Birds zeroed in on the two substances that can help it fly apart from the flock: Poop and pee.

Eschewing the “angry” part of the title (and the fact that birds poop and pee at the same time), the new film sees Red (Jason Sudeikis) no longer cannonballing into pig-owned Jenga towers. Instead, he’s just trying to convince his kids he’s cool. But while the obligatory scenes of Red trying to connect with his son and daughter, who are too invested in their smartphones and bird celebrities like Timothée Quailamet and Ryan Gosling to care, hint at some emotional resonance, the last 30 seconds are dedicated to the magic of the cloaca. With his chick’s diaper suddenly filled and a steady stream of urine wetting the beaks of Red’s buddies, Chuck (Josh Gad) and Bomb (Danny McBride), Red learns that to be a good parent, sometimes it pays to be a little less angry and that blocking a urine stream with a strainer is only going to make the problem worse.

In addition to Sudeikis, Gad, and McBride, The Angry Birds Movie 3 stars Emma Myers, Rachel Bloom, Walker Scobell, Danny McBride, Marcello Hernández, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, Salish Matter, Psalm West, Sam Richardson, James Austin Johnson, Lily James, Keke Palmer, and, yup, MrBeast.

The Angry Birds 3 streams into theaters just in time for Christmas on December 23.