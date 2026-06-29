We cordially invite you to enjoy the piss-soaked trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 3
The Angry Birds have baby-bird fever, and the only cure is baby-bird urine.
The age of Angry Birds launching themselves at pigs are over. The age of them catching piss in glasses has begun. Arriving nearly a decade after The Angry Birds Movie 2—and at a time where it’s safe to wonder whether people still play these games (they do)—the trilogy-capping, long-prophesied The Angry Birds Movie 3 follows other big-budget blockbuster entertainments by focusing on babies. However, unlike other pop-culture infants, whether it be Baby Yoda, Mini Kong, or Baby Mario, Angry Birds zeroed in on the two substances that can help it fly apart from the flock: Poop and pee.
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