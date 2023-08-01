Angus Cloud filmed a movie with Scream directors before his death

It’s always heartbreaking when a person dies far too young, especially when they were right on the cusp of what could have been a full and fruitful career. Such is the case with Angus Cloud—best known for playing affable drug-dealer Fezco on Euphoria—who died yesterday at age 25.



Cloud—who never studied to be an actor and was essentially plucked off the street by a Euphoria casting director—racked up only a few credits since the series began in 2019. He starred in his first feature in 2021, a skateboarding drama called North Hollywood, and has also appeared in music videos for Noah Cyrus and Juice WRLD.

Perhaps his biggest role comes posthumously, in a monster thriller that he wrapped before his death (via Variety). The Universal film, which is still untitled, comes from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who have also collaborated for recent Scream franchise films Scream (2022) and Scream VI, as well as 2014's Devil’s Due and 2019's Ready Or Not. Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, Kevin Durand, Will Catlett, and Melissa Barrera are set to star alongside Cloud. The film is currently slated for an April 2024 release, although this timeline may be impacted by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Per Variety, Cloud had three other pending projects: Freaky Tales, an 80's period piece where he will appear alongside Pedro Pascal and Ben Mendelsohn, Your Lucky Day, a Dan Brown written/directed feature about a hostage situation breaking out over a $156 million lottery ticket (per IMDB), and The Line, where he will appear alongside Alex Wolff, Halle Bailey, and John Malkovich.

Cloud’s friends and fans have been posting tributes to the actor on social media, with fellow Euphoria cast mates Javon Walton (who played Fez’s young counterpart Ashtray) and Storm Reid (who plays Rue’s sister Gia) posting photos with the captions “rest easy brother” and “the tears just won’t stop” respectively. Show runner Sam Levinson also mourned the late actor in a statement obtained by Deadline. “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon,” he said. “He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”