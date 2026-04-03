Ryan Coogler is helping Disney+ develop a new Animorphs TV show
The Testaments' Bayan Wolcott is heading up the series, working with Coogler's Proximity Media and book series owner Scholastic.A completely normal, non-disturbing Animorphs cover, Image: Scholastic
In big news for fans of disturbing-looking book covers that ask the question “What is the halfway point between a tween and an ocelot?” and YA narratives that seem pretty lighthearted right up until the point where you realize “Whoops, I’m reading about child soldiers who now all have PTSD” alike, Variety reports that Disney+ is putting a new Animorphs TV series into development. The series is being developed by The Testaments and The Summer I Turned Pretty writer/producer Bayan Wolcott, working under the auspices of book series owner Scholastic and Proximity Media, the studio founded by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and director Ryan Coogler—who, between this and his X-Files reboot, seems bound and determined to revive every procedural that the weirdest kid in the classroom was really into back in the day.