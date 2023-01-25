A Shonda Rhimes dramatization was only the start for New York City scammer Anna “Delvey” Sorokin. T he faux German heiress is stepping in front of the camera for her new reality series Delvey’s Dinner Club, which will be filmed all within her East Village apartment where she’s under house arrest, per Variety.

Helmed by former Food Network president Courtney White and Butternut, a food and lifestyle production company, the series will have Sorokin putting away the large, round 2000s sunglasses in favor of hosting a lavish, chef-planned dinner with some prestigious guests—all while delving into her own story, of course!

“She’ll do it through what’s already become one of the hottest tables in town—invitation-only, intimate dinners at her home,” reads the press release for the series. “There, a Delvey-invited group of actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists, and other esteemed guests will join her each week around a private-chef catered table replete with candid conversations where no topic is off-limits—including Anna’s experience within the criminal justice system, her strategy to rebuild her image and her plans for the future.”

As of right now, we have no idea who these celebrities and public figures are that would be willing to hop into conversation with a talented con artist like Sorokin. Inventing Anna’s Julia Garner (who portrayed Anna in the Netflix series) is now free from her Madonna biopic duties, so perhaps a discussion between the two Anna’s is on the table?

While celebrities chit-chatting with Sorokin seems to be the main draw of Delvey’s Dinner Club, don’t be twisted about her intentions with the series. From the viral 2018 The Cut feature that detailed her scamming exploits and her eventual arrest for grand larceny with other misdemeanor chargers, Sorokin said in a statement to Variety that she wants to “share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey.” We’ll see how much of the “ real” Anna she chooses to reveal, or if the grift will continue to see another day.