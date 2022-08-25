Doesn’t it feel like the right time for a Hathaway-issance? (Does Anneissance roll off the tongue better?) As a culture, we’ve reevaluated the moment of misogyny that shunned Anne Hathaway as “annoying” in her post-Oscars career (her hosting gig or her Les Mis win, take your pic). Most would likely agree, now, that she’s an extremely talented performer with a forgivable amount of theater-kid enthusiasm off-screen.



Hathaway certainly hasn’t been hurting for roles, but some of the most prominent recently have been The Wife of The Guy (see: Dark Waters or WeCrashed). Nothing wrong with an excellent Wife, but it’s refreshing to see in her new project, The Idea Of You, Hathaway will be at the top of the call sheet–and, playing a newly divorced woman, pointedly not a Wife.

Based on the novel by Robinne Lee, The Idea Of You follows Sophie (Hathaway), who has been left by her husband for a much younger woman. After her flaky ex bails on Coachella plans with their daughter, Sophie brings her to the festival and meets with 24-year-old boybander Hayes Campbell (per Deadline). For all the moms out there who are just as in love with Harry Styles as their daughters, this one’s for you!

Advertisement

And speaking of renaissances, the film will be directed by Michael Showalter, who has quietly gone from “Guy from The State” to the creative force behind some of the most interesting projects in Hollywood, from directing The Big Sick and The Eyes of Tammy Faye to producing shows like Search Party, I Love That For You, and The Dropout (for which he’s Emmy-nominated as director and producer).

Another big name attached to The Idea Of You is Gabrielle Union, who is producing with Kian Gass under their I’ll Have Another banner. Hathaway, Showalter, and Lee are all signed on to produce, as well as Cathy Schulman, Eric Hayes, and Jordana Mollick. Writer, actress, and director Jennifer Westfeldt (Friends With Kids) penned the script and will executive produce. Production on the film, which will stream on Prime Video, begins in October.