Anne Heche, known for her roles in Six Days Seven Nights and Walking And Talking, will have her second memoir Call Me Anne posthumously released by Start Publishing on January 24, reports Publishers Weekly. The Emmy-winning actor died on August 12, after being taken off life support due to injuries from a car crash in early August. She was 53 years old.

Following her 2001 memoir Call Me Crazy, Heche’s new chronicle of her life will offer personal anecdotes revolving around how Harrison Ford became her on-set mentor, an encounter with Harvey Weinstein, and her own experience of childhood sexual abuse. In an excerpt released by The Associated Press, Heche discussed her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres during the late 1990s, when not many actors were openly queer in Hollywood.

“I did not, personally, identify as a lesbian. I simply fell in love! It was, to be clear, as odd to me as anyone else. There were no words to describe how I felt,” Heche wri tes about falling in love with the Ellen star. “Gay didn’t feel right, and neither did straight. Alien might be the best fit, I sometimes thought.”

“What, why, and how I fell in love with a person instead of their gender, I would have loved to have answered if anyone had asked, but as I said earlier, no one ever did,” she continued. “I am happy that I was able to tell you in this book—once and for all.”

Jarred Weisfeld, the publisher behind the Hoboken, New Jersey-based independent publishing company Start, confirmed that he signed a deal with Heche back in May 2022 and she turned in a manuscript for the memoir shortly before she died. The Wag The Dog actor also includes stories about Alec Baldwin, Ivan Reitman, and Oliver Stone in the memoir as well.

Earlier this year, Heche had teased her memoir on a podcast, hinting that “some of the truths” about her relationship with DeGeneres would be revealed.