Anne Heche’s death from a car crash on August 5 has been ruled accidental by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, per People. The report concluded that Heche died as a result of “smoke and thermal injuries,” with the manner of death listed as an accident— a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” was also noted as a “significant condition” in regards to her death.

On August 5, Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home; both her car and the residence caught fire as a result. Heche was hospitalized and remained in a coma until August 12, when it was revealed that she was “not expected to survive.” Although she was declared legally dead in California on August 12, People reports that her heart did not stop until August 15 in order to fulfill her wishes as an organ donor. She was 53 years old.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a representative for Heche told People at the time of her death. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.” In the wake of her passing, countless friends, colleagues, and admirers of Heche’s work shared their own personal eulogies for the actor.

Heche’s 20-year-old son Homer, whom she shares with ex-husband Coley Laffoon, also shared a statement on her death, ultimately wishing his mother safe passage into whatever comes next. “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness,” he told People. “Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

